Non-profit event celebrates prom, graduation for high school students who missed out due to COVID-19

The organizers are asking for volunteers, sponsors, and donations to make this magical night happen.

MIDLAND, Texas — COVID-19 saw numerous events and activities canceled in order to help keep everyone safe.

Perhaps the most impacted were high school students, particularly seniors who missed out on so many moments of their final year in school like prom and graduation.

Now several businesses are coming together to help make up for these lost moments by putting on the West Texas Prom/Grad Event.

This event will run from 8 p.m. to midnight on June 19.

Moore's Limo Service spearheaded the event, with places like Rolling 7s Ranch donating the venue and Bella Mi Bella Bridal donating decorations.

The organizers say they want to bring some positivity to the area and make sure local seniors and juniors get to partake in something so traditional for high school students.

Additionally, the event is designed to be a neutral space for all schools to come together regardless of rivalry.

To make sure teens stay safe and healthy, the event will be utilizing inside and outside spaces as well as providing sanitation stations. No one who has a fever will be allowed to enter the venue.

Off-duty police officers will be present to ensure the safety of the attendees and ensure no one is at the event intoxicated. It will be a no return event to prevent anyone from sneaking away for alcohol.

Food and drinks will be available for $1, though organizers are considering bringing in food trucks as well to help support the local economy.

The theme for the event is "Old Hollywood Glam"

Tickets for the event are currently $10 online or $15 at the door. Stephanie Cooper, the co-owner of Moore's Limo Service and one of the event organizers, said they would like to make the event free but that will depend on how many more donations they get to make the event possible.

While many things are being donated, the organizers are still looking for more help via donations, sponsors and volunteers. They say anything that gets donated over what they need to put on the event will go back into things like door prizes and giveaways.

If you are interested in helping out or following the progress of the event, you can join the Permian Basin 2020 Prom-Graduation Reception Facebook group.