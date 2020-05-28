TEXAS, USA — With schools closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 year, seniors are missing out on so much of their final year of high school.

NewsWest 9 has been working hard to fill these gaps, and now thanks to the University of Texas of the Permian Basin we're able to bring you valedictorian and salutatorian speeches from high schools across West Texas.

First up is Chandler Chestnut, the Valedictorian of Permian High as well as Julissa Garcia, the Salutatorian.

Odessa High School Valedictorian Jason Zubia and Angelica Carrillo, the Salutatorian, deliver their speeches.

Watch New Tech Odessa Valedictorian Clarissa Garcia deliver her speech here.

Here are the speeches for OC Tech's Valedictorian Sophia Rutledge and Salutatorian Allison Fox.

Greenwood's Valedictorian Christina Bell's speech can be found here, followed by Salutatorian Katelyn Killebrew.

Next up is Taylyn Still and Chloe Igneczi, Valedictorian and Salutatorian for Forsan High.

Monahans High School's Valedictorian Braeden Carter's speech can be watched here.

Grandfalls High's Yasmin Rodriguez and Alayna Cruz deliver their respective Valedictorian and Salutatorian speeches here.

Marfa's Salutatorian Isabella Morales gave her speech as well.

Finally, Ethan Quaid as Valedictorian delivered a speech followed by Salutatorian Monteserrat Ceballos.

NewsWest 9 wants to give a huge congratulations to the Class of 2020! Every senior who has graduated this year has worked so hard to be where they are and we wish them luck on all future endeavors.

Once again a huge thanks to UTPB for making these speeches happen.

