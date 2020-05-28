TEXAS, USA — With schools closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 year, seniors are missing out on so much of their final year of high school.

NewsWest 9 has been working hard to fill these gaps, and now thanks to the University of Texas of the Permian Basin we're able to bring you valedictorian and salutatorian speeches from high schools across West Texas.

First up is Chandler Chestnut, the Valedictorian of Permian High as well as Julissa Garcia, the Salutatorian.

Odessa High School Valedictorian Jason Zubia and Angelica Carrillo, the Salutatorian, deliver their speeches.

Watch New Tech Odessa Valedictorian Clarissa Garcia deliver her speech here.

Here are the speeches for OC Tech's Valedictorian Sophia Rutledge and Salutatorian Allison Fox.

Greenwood's Valedictorian Christina Bell's speech can be found here, followed by Salutatorian Katelyn Killebrew.

Next up is Taylyn Still and Chloe Igneczi, Valedictorian and Salutatorian for Forsan High.

Monahans High School's Valedictorian Braeden Carter's speech can be watched here.

Grandfalls High's Yasmin Rodriguez and Alayna Cruz deliver their respective Valedictorian and Salutatorian speeches here.

Marfa's Salutatorian Isabella Morales gave her speech as well.

Finally, Ethan Quaid as Valedictorian delivered a speech followed by Salutatorian Monteserrat Ceballos.

NewsWest 9 wants to give a huge congratulations to the Class of 2020! Every senior who has graduated this year has worked so hard to be where they are and we wish them luck on all future endeavors.

Once again a huge thanks to UTPB for making these speeches happen.

You can see more Senior Shoutouts here.

Senior Shoutouts
01 / 310
02 / 310
03 / 310
04 / 310
05 / 310
06 / 310
07 / 310
08 / 310
09 / 310
10 / 310
11 / 310
12 / 310
13 / 310
14 / 310
15 / 310
16 / 310
17 / 310
18 / 310
19 / 310
20 / 310
21 / 310
22 / 310
23 / 310
24 / 310
25 / 310
26 / 310
27 / 310
28 / 310
29 / 310
30 / 310
31 / 310
32 / 310
33 / 310
34 / 310
35 / 310
36 / 310
37 / 310
38 / 310
39 / 310
40 / 310
41 / 310
42 / 310
43 / 310
44 / 310
45 / 310
46 / 310
47 / 310
48 / 310
49 / 310
50 / 310
51 / 310
52 / 310
53 / 310
54 / 310
55 / 310
56 / 310
57 / 310
58 / 310
59 / 310
60 / 310
61 / 310
62 / 310
63 / 310
64 / 310
65 / 310
66 / 310
67 / 310
68 / 310
69 / 310
70 / 310
71 / 310
72 / 310
73 / 310
74 / 310
75 / 310
76 / 310
77 / 310
78 / 310
79 / 310
80 / 310
81 / 310
82 / 310
83 / 310
84 / 310
85 / 310
86 / 310
87 / 310
88 / 310
89 / 310
90 / 310
91 / 310
92 / 310
93 / 310
94 / 310
95 / 310
96 / 310
97 / 310
98 / 310
99 / 310
100 / 310
101 / 310
102 / 310
103 / 310
104 / 310
105 / 310
106 / 310
107 / 310
108 / 310
109 / 310
110 / 310
111 / 310
112 / 310
113 / 310
114 / 310
115 / 310
116 / 310
117 / 310
118 / 310
119 / 310
120 / 310
121 / 310
122 / 310
123 / 310
124 / 310
125 / 310
126 / 310
127 / 310
128 / 310
129 / 310
130 / 310
131 / 310
132 / 310
133 / 310
134 / 310
135 / 310
136 / 310
137 / 310
138 / 310
139 / 310
140 / 310
141 / 310
142 / 310
143 / 310
144 / 310
145 / 310
146 / 310
147 / 310
148 / 310
149 / 310
150 / 310
151 / 310
152 / 310
153 / 310
154 / 310
155 / 310
156 / 310
157 / 310
158 / 310
159 / 310
160 / 310
161 / 310
162 / 310
163 / 310
164 / 310
165 / 310
166 / 310
167 / 310
168 / 310
169 / 310
170 / 310
171 / 310
172 / 310
173 / 310
174 / 310
175 / 310
176 / 310
177 / 310
178 / 310
179 / 310
180 / 310
181 / 310
182 / 310
183 / 310
184 / 310
185 / 310
186 / 310
187 / 310
188 / 310
189 / 310
190 / 310
191 / 310
192 / 310
193 / 310
194 / 310
195 / 310
196 / 310
197 / 310
198 / 310
199 / 310
200 / 310
201 / 310
202 / 310
203 / 310
204 / 310
205 / 310
206 / 310
207 / 310
208 / 310
209 / 310
210 / 310
211 / 310
212 / 310
213 / 310
214 / 310
215 / 310
216 / 310
217 / 310
218 / 310
219 / 310
220 / 310
221 / 310
222 / 310
223 / 310
224 / 310
225 / 310
226 / 310
227 / 310
228 / 310
229 / 310
230 / 310
231 / 310
232 / 310
233 / 310
234 / 310
235 / 310
236 / 310
237 / 310
238 / 310
239 / 310
240 / 310
241 / 310
242 / 310
243 / 310
244 / 310
245 / 310
246 / 310
247 / 310
248 / 310
249 / 310
250 / 310
251 / 310
252 / 310
253 / 310
254 / 310
255 / 310
256 / 310
257 / 310
258 / 310
259 / 310
260 / 310
261 / 310
262 / 310
263 / 310
264 / 310
265 / 310
266 / 310
267 / 310
268 / 310
269 / 310
270 / 310
271 / 310
272 / 310
273 / 310
274 / 310
275 / 310
276 / 310
277 / 310
278 / 310
279 / 310
280 / 310
281 / 310
282 / 310
283 / 310
284 / 310
285 / 310
286 / 310
287 / 310
288 / 310
289 / 310
290 / 310
291 / 310
292 / 310
293 / 310
294 / 310
295 / 310
296 / 310
297 / 310
298 / 310
299 / 310
300 / 310
301 / 310
302 / 310
303 / 310
304 / 310
305 / 310
306 / 310
307 / 310
308 / 310
309 / 310
310 / 310