Fort Stockton band directors create video celebrating seniors in band

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The Fort Stockton ISD Facebook page posted a special video Friday honoring seniors in the band.

The video was put together by the high school band directors.

It features the names of all high school seniors involved in band, listed in alphabetical order by last name.

Each senior's name is also accompanied by a list of the student's other accomplishments, including dual credit, choir participation, UIL and other activities they were involved in through school and the community.

Every senior also has their picture displayed and the university they plan to attend or work they intend to go into is listed as well.

To see the full video, you can visit the Fort Stockton Facebook page.

