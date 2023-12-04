The concession stand experience at Momentum Bank Park

Change is a part of every new minor league baseball season. Here's what you can expect from the Game Day experience at Momentum Bank Park this Rockhounds season.

MIDLAND, Texas — Minor League Baseball is back in the Basin. The Rockhounds kicked off the 2023 home slate Tuesday night with game one of a six game set against the Tulsa Drillers for Opening Week.

The new Hounds season always brings a number of changes, and not just on the roster.

The big one that has had local baseball fans talking about is the decision the organization has made to transition to cashless throughout the ball park.

"We're going totally cashless. A lot of other ballparks are going cashless. When you come to the ballpark, be ready to use your debit card, your credit cards. There will be gift cards available, but as the season goes on it's going to be completely all cards," Concessions Operations Manager Al Melville said.

The reason for this change is simple. It is becoming industry standard.

"You'll find it at all the major ballparks, so now the minor leagues are starting to get into it and push more," Melville said.

In addition to the switch at the register, there are a few new treats to enjoy as well.

"One of the big things is a stand called "Sweet and Boozy" It's based out of Katy, Texas. They're gonna come here. It's gonna be alcohol induced ice cream. It will will in eight-ounce cups," Melville explained.

"We're working on a liquor license as well, so we'll have wine spirits and RTDs ready to drink. So things like Moscow Mules, Rum and Cokes could be available in cans during the season as some point this year," Melville continued.

Despite all this change, the fan favorites are still intact according to the Concessions Operations Manager. People are still eating the jumbo hotdogs with peanut butter, jelly, and bacon, close to 50-250 a night.

There's plenty of new things to try and old reliable snacks to fall back on when coming to the ballpark. The variety in options allows for fun with all ages.

"I think a lot of fans like coming here. It's very family oriented. A lot of fun. You can bring friends on like a Thirsty Thursday and then come back on Saturday with family and enjoy firework," Melville said.