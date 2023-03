Chip the Rock Hammer joins Rocky the Rockhound and Juice the Moose.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Rockhounds introduced a new member of the team on Tuesday.

Chip the Rock Hammer is the third mascot of the baseball team, joining his buddies Rocky the Rockhound and Juice the Moose.

His introduction comes almost a year and a half after the team revised its logo and gave Rocky a makeover.

The new Rockhounds season will begin on April 6. Chip will make his debut on April 11.