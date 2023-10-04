RockHounds offering stadium events for all ages in 2023

There's a little something for everybody at Momentum Bank Ballpark this season

MIDLAND, Texas — In the world of Minor League Baseball, the product on the field is only part of the reason to come to the ballpark.

From funny team names like Space Cowboys and Trash Pandas to events and promotions to make every game an exciting one, it's truly a unique experience.

The Midland RockHounds are no different. In fact, they may be leading the pack when it comes to stadium events.

Dan Knapinski is the RockHounds' Director of Operations, and he's in charge of coordinating events like these. His top concern: making it fun for all ages!

"It's great for families to come out here. We've got activities for the kids whether that's with the mascots, with the different promotions, the train, the playgrounds, the splash pad, it's kind of a kid's dream to come out to the ballpark and see all that stuff," Knapinski said.

The Hounds will have plenty of special promotions coming in 2023, some of them sooner than you may think.

"Right off the bat the first Saturday is going to be Hawaiian Night," Knapinski said. "The music will all be different, they'll have special headshots on the video board in character and some other fun things going around."

There's plenty of special things going on for the adults as well, including the fan favorite drink specials that occur on Thursday nights

"Absolutely Thirsty Thursday is here to stay, that's some of our busiest nights are Thursdays and we love when people come out here. It's a little bit more rowdy, I know the players like it, I'm not sure the opposing team likes it with all the heckling, but we know our guys like it and the fans are a little bit more into the game that way so it's back and we're looking forward to another full year of it," Knapinski said.