Midland Rockhounds announces new ownership partner

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Rockhounds have officially announced on December 6 that they have entered into an agreement with a new ownership partner, Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH).

This organization already owns and operates select minor league clubs affiliated with the MLB. The Rockhounds will remain a Double-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, and long-time General Manager Monty Hoppel and his staff will continue to work with the new ownership group.

"It has been an honor watching future big-league players in Midland over the last three decades, but what stands out the most is the relationships we built with our staff, city officials, sponsors and fans," said current owners Miles Prentice and Bob Richmond. "We are grateful for their unwavering commitment to the growth of baseball in the Permian Basin and, while the decision to hand off the ownership baton is an emotional one, we are confident that this is the right time and that DBH's passion for baseball and community engagement makes them the right partner for the Rockhounds."

Continuing to foster local club management is a central part of DBH's operating model of prioritizing fan engagement and community partnerships. They are also looking to consistently invest in technological innovation and working directly with the MLB in regards to different opportunities.

"We appreciate the important role the Rockhounds play in the community and are dedicated to further enriching the club, its fans, the city of Midland and the broader region," said Pat Battle, Executive Chairman of Diamond Baseball Holdings.