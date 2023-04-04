RockHounds get ready for new season

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland RockHounds baseball team is getting ready for the 2023 season.
While their first game is being played on April 6, their first home game and official opening night will be April 11.
The RockHounds will be playing against the Tulsa Drillers starting at 6:30 p.m.
You can purchase tickets for opening night or any RockHounds game by clicking or tapping here.
To see the full RockHounds schedule, you can visit the website.
Additionally, Momentum Bank Ballpark has announced it will be a cashless facility going forward.
If you do not want to use a debit or credit card, you can bring cash to the information station to exchange it for a RockHounds gift card, which can be used at the concessions stand or souvenir shop.