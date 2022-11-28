UTPB Head Football Coach Justin Carrigan to step down

Carrigan is the only coach in program history and steps down after seven seasons with the Falcons.

ODESSA, Texas — The UTPB Falcons football team will be looking for a new head coach as Justin Carrigan will step down from the position he held for seven years.

NewsWest 9 Sports has confirmed that Carrigan, the only coach in the history of the program, will step down after a 5-6 record in 2022.

Carrigan was hired in 2015 when the program was started and he leaves UT Permian Basin with a 26-45 overall record.

The Falcons won five games each of the last three seasons and were invited to the Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl following the conclusion of the 2021 season.

After winning just six games in the program's first three seasons of play, Carrigan and the Falcons won four games in 2019, before fifteen wins in the last three seasons combined.

Carrigan came to UTPB after spending five seasons as an assistant at Tarleton, the final three as offensive coordinator. Prior to his stint at TSU, Carrigan spent a year at UTEP.

Carrigan began his collegiate coaching career as a graduate assistant in 2005 at MSU Texas as wide receivers coach. A season later he was promoted to passing game coordinator and helped the offense average 549.4 yards per game in 2007. He was a two-time All-LSC safety at Angelo State.

As a three-year starter in the secondary, he was All-Conference in 2000 and 2001, and was a team captain in 2002.

At this time there is no word on why Carrigan has decided to step down though UTPB is expected to release a statement later Monday. Stick with NewsWest 9 as we follow this story.