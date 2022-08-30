UTPB to have simulation lab renamed following expanded partnership with Midland Health

A financial contribution by Midland Health will support the School of Nursing at UTPB.

ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas Permian Basin and Midland Health have announced an expanded partnership that will benefit the School of Nursing at UTPB.

UTPB will rename the simulation lab to 'The Midland Health Simulation and Learning Resource Center at UTPB', as Midland Health's financial contribution will help improve the SIM lab.

“Partnering with our local healthcare providers is essential in meeting the needs for both students and staff,” said Dr. Minerva Gonzales, Associate Dean for The College of Health Sciences and Human Performance. “This expansion to our already existing partnership strengthens our abilities to better serve the people of the Permian Basin.”

This symbiotic relationship will allow both students at UTPB and current nurses at Midland Health to better their skills, while also having the ability to learn how to operate new medical equipment in the SIM lab.

“As we produce more nurses in the region, we will need additional clinical space to train new and experienced staff. I am excited about the opportunity to continue growing the knowledge and expertise of our nursing workforce in the Permian Basin through this innovative partnership,” said Dr. Kit Bredimus, Chief Nursing Officer/VP Nursing at Midland Health.