Lone Star Conference docks UTPB women's soccer 10 points over ineligible student athlete

This nullification comes after a series of accusations from the UTPB women's soccer team, which included reports of an ineligible foreign student playing in games.

ODESSA, Texas — The Lone Star Conference announced Tuesday it will be nullifying some of the UTPB women's soccer team's points.

This comes after the LSC found there was participation by an ineligible student athlete.

A 10-point penalty is being applied to the five conference games that the student competed in.

LSC says this will be reflected in the league standing with the team's conference point total.

This nullification comes after a series of accusations from the UTPB women's soccer team. While most of the allegations were focused on head coach Carla Tejas, one included reports of an ineligible foreign student playing in games.

Tejas was recently placed on paid administrative leave following the allegations against her, as well as a recent arrest for driving while intoxicated.

A spokesperson for the UTPB athletics department released the following statement about the situation:

"Earlier today the Lone Star Conference made a decision to remove points from the 2022 women’s soccer program season. This decision came after a thorough review conducted by UTPB, the conference, and the NCAA.

Due to an inadvertent administrative error we incorrectly certified a student-athlete for competition. This was discovered through a review of our certification process and we immediately took steps to rectify the situation upon discovery.

We regret the situation for our women’s soccer team and we celebrate the hard work they put into the season.