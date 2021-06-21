Midland High School alumnus qualifies to run in Tokyo Olympic Games

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland High School alumnus Bryce Hoppel is officially headed to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games after he placed third in the final race of the men's 800-meter track and field qualifiers Monday.
With the win, he is filling one of three spots on the men's 800-meter team.
He ran a 1:44.14 in the final qualifying race to claim his spot. Additionally, he came into the race with the fastest time in the semifinals, running a 1:46.00.
His next race will be round one of men's 800-meter competition at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday, July 31 between 7-10 p.m., along with several other track and field competitions. The race will be available to watch on NBC.
We will continue to update this story with information and footage from our newscast coverage. Check back later for more.