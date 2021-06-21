Midland High School alumnus qualifies to run in Tokyo Olympic Games

Bryce Hoppel has secured his ticket to Tokyo to compete in the 800-meter at the 2020 Olympic games.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland High School alumnus Bryce Hoppel is officially headed to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games after he placed third in the final race of the men's 800-meter track and field qualifiers Monday.

With the win, he is filling one of three spots on the men's 800-meter team.

He ran a 1:44.14 in the final qualifying race to claim his spot. Additionally, he came into the race with the fastest time in the semifinals, running a 1:46.00.

His next race will be round one of men's 800-meter competition at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday, July 31 between 7-10 p.m., along with several other track and field competitions. The race will be available to watch on NBC.