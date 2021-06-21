Midland High School Alumnus to run in final race of Olympic Track and Field Qualifiers

Bryce Hoppel will be competing for his official spot on the men's 800-meter Olympic team roster.

MIDLAND, Texas — (Editor's note: The above video is from previous coverage of Bryce Hoppel's performance in the 2020 Track and Field Qualifiers.)

Midland High School Alumnus Bryce Hoppel will be competing in the final race to secure his spot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Monday at 7:28 p.m. CT.

Victories in the first race and semifinals late last week and over the weekend have put him in the position to run in the finals. He comes into the race with the fastest time, running a 1:46.00 in the semifinals.

He will have to place in the top three in the finals Monday night to fill one of three spots on the Team U.S.A. men's 800-meter squad.