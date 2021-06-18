Midland High Alum to compete in track and field olympic qualifier this weekend

Bryce Hoppel will look to earn one of three spots on the men's 800-meter olympic squad.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland High alum Bryce Hoppel will be competing in Eugene,Oregon this weekend at the Olympic Track and Field Qualifiers to earn his spot on the Team U.S.A. roster for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games.

Hoppel, who ran track at the Univeristy of Kansas, will be running in the men's 800 meter event and will look to secure one of the three spots on the team.

People can see how Bryce does by watching his event on NBC Sports Network from June 18-20. The event will be held on Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.

Bryce will compete in his first race at 7:26 p.m. CT on Friday, June 18. The semifinals will be on Saturday, June 19 at 9:04 p.m. CT and if he advances to the finals, his race will be on Monday, June 21 at 7:28 p.m. CT on NBC.

Hoppel will have plenty of competition vying for one of those three spots, but he said that he is up to the challenge.