The Texas Primary is March 1-here's what you need to know

TEXAS, USA — The March primary is coming up, and there are a lot of important dates to navigate. Here is a rundown of what you need to know.

March 1 is Election Day in Texas, however, early voting will run February 14-25.

The last day to register to vote in Texas is January 31.

If you are applying for a ballot by mail, the deadline is February 18.

To check your voter registration status or plan out what voting location to go to, you can visit the Texas Secretary of State website. Counties with local races also have links to voting locations listed below.

To find out what candidates are running for the state races, you can click or tap here.

Not all early voting locations will be open on Election Day, so make sure to check if you are voting on March 1.

A full list of local races will be posted here at a later date.

Andrews County

For early voting, you can see voting locations here.

Brewster County

For early voting, you can see voting locations here.

Crane County

For early voting, you can see voting locations here.

Culberson County

For early voting, you can see voting locations here.

Ector County

For early voting, you can see voting locations here.

Glasscock County

For early voting, you can see voting locations here.

Howard County

For early voting, you can see voting locations here.

Martin County

For early voting, you can see voting locations here.

Midland County

For early voting, you can see voting locations here.

Reagan County

For early voting, you can see voting locations here.

Reeves County

For early voting, you can see voting locations here.

Winkler County

For early voting, you can see voting locations here.

Lea County