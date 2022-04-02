Important dates to keep in mind as the primary election approaches

Carolyn Graves, the Midland County Elections Administrator, said the deadline to submit an application for ballot by mail is February 18.

MIDLAND, Texas — The primary election is approaching, so that means there are some dates that you have to be aware as we approach Election Day, no matter if you are planning to vote in person or by mail.

NewsWest 9 spoke with Carolyn Graves, the Midland County Elections Administrator. She said her team is hard at work to allow a smooth and safe election process.

Graves said there area few dates to keep in mind, for example, the deadline to submit an application for ballot by mail is February 18.

"People can go online to our website and download the form and fil it out and mail it in," said Graves. "They can also bring it into the election office. One thing to remember is that each voter must bring his or her own application in. You can't bring someone else's."

Graves said she suggests that voters look into the people or propositions that will be on the ballot before casting their vote.

"We have our generic ballot posted online," said Graves. "You can go through it and you can study it and make your choices. "We encourage everyone to go online to our website do your research before you vote."

Graves said people can also watch a live stream to ensure voter security.

"On election night, we will be live streaming after 7 o'clock, after the polls close, if you want to see the procedures that we go through," said Graves. "You can see the chain of custody like bringing the ballots in our central count station. All that will be available."