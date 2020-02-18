TEXAS, USA — Early voting for the 2020 March Primaries begins on February 18 and lasts until February 28.

Here in the Permian Basin there are six races particular to the region.

Here's a list of the races and candidates:

Midland County Sheriff

  • Rory McKinney
  • David Criner
  • Tom Hain
  • Joe Lozano

U.S. Representative of Texas District 11

  • J. Ross Lacy
  • Brandon Batch
  • J.D. Faircloth
  • Ned Luscombe
  • August Pluger
  • Robert Tucker
  • Wesley Viderell
  • Jamie Berryhill
  • Gene Barber
  • Casey Gray

Midland County District Attorney

  • Laura Nodolf
  • O. Machelle Morris

District Judge, 142nd District

  • Mary Baker
  • David Rogers
  • Wayne Frost

Midland County Commissioner

  • Scott Ramsey
  • Leonard Dumire 

Midland County Attorney

  • Russell Malm
  • Rebecca Linehan

The primary election also features several more races ranging from state to federal races, they include: 

U.S. President

U.S. Senator (Texas) 

Railroad Commissioner

Chief Justice, Texas Supreme Court

Justice Supreme Court

Judge, Texas Court of Criminal Appeals

Judge, Texas Court of Appeals (Place 4, Place 9) 

State Board of Education (District 5, District 6, District 10) 

