TEXAS, USA — Early voting for the 2020 March Primaries begins on February 18 and lasts until February 28.
Here in the Permian Basin there are six races particular to the region.
Here's a list of the races and candidates:
Midland County Sheriff
- Rory McKinney
- David Criner
- Tom Hain
- Joe Lozano
U.S. Representative of Texas District 11
- J. Ross Lacy
- Brandon Batch
- J.D. Faircloth
- Ned Luscombe
- August Pluger
- Robert Tucker
- Wesley Viderell
- Jamie Berryhill
- Gene Barber
- Casey Gray
Midland County District Attorney
- Laura Nodolf
- O. Machelle Morris
District Judge, 142nd District
- Mary Baker
- David Rogers
- Wayne Frost
Midland County Commissioner
- Scott Ramsey
- Leonard Dumire
Midland County Attorney
- Russell Malm
- Rebecca Linehan
The primary election also features several more races ranging from state to federal races, they include:
U.S. President
U.S. Senator (Texas)
Railroad Commissioner
Chief Justice, Texas Supreme Court
Justice Supreme Court
Judge, Texas Court of Criminal Appeals
Judge, Texas Court of Appeals (Place 4, Place 9)
State Board of Education (District 5, District 6, District 10)
MORE ELECTIONS COVERAGE FROM NEWSWEST 9:
Midland Co. Sheriff candidate has criminal history
Brandon Batch holds meet & greet
Finances, experience and Texas Rangers investigation hot topics at candidate forum