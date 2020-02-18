TEXAS, USA — Early voting for the 2020 March Primaries begins on February 18 and lasts until February 28.

Here in the Permian Basin there are six races particular to the region.

Here's a list of the races and candidates:

Midland County Sheriff

Rory McKinney

David Criner

Tom Hain

Joe Lozano

U.S. Representative of Texas District 11

J. Ross Lacy

Brandon Batch

J.D. Faircloth

Ned Luscombe

August Pluger

Robert Tucker

Wesley Viderell

Jamie Berryhill

Gene Barber

Casey Gray

Midland County District Attorney

Laura Nodolf

O. Machelle Morris

District Judge, 142nd District

Mary Baker

David Rogers

Wayne Frost

Midland County Commissioner

Scott Ramsey

Leonard Dumire

Midland County Attorney

Russell Malm

Rebecca Linehan

The primary election also features several more races ranging from state to federal races, they include:

U.S. President

U.S. Senator (Texas)

Railroad Commissioner

Chief Justice, Texas Supreme Court

Justice Supreme Court

Judge, Texas Court of Criminal Appeals

Judge, Texas Court of Appeals (Place 4, Place 9)

State Board of Education (District 5, District 6, District 10)

