Brandon Batch held a meet and greet Thursday evening.
Batch is one of the 10 candidates looking to take Mike Conaway's seat in the District 11 race.
Batch says he is committed to fixing what he calls a dysfunctional congress.
He plans to reach out and share his values and the values of West Texas with his fellow house members.
Batch also states he runs all of his social media, so if you ever have a question about his platform just send him a message.
