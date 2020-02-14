Brandon Batch held a meet and greet Thursday evening.

Batch is one of the 10 candidates looking to take Mike Conaway's seat in the District 11 race.

Brandon Batch | Brandon Batch For Congress When he was young, Brandon Batch and his four siblings lost their mother to multiple sclerosis. Left on their own, it seemed hopeless, but Brandon credits the grace of God and the strong, caring West Texas community that took him in and helped instill in him the conservative values of hard work, faith and family to succeed.

Batch says he is committed to fixing what he calls a dysfunctional congress.

He plans to reach out and share his values and the values of West Texas with his fellow house members.

Batch also states he runs all of his social media, so if you ever have a question about his platform just send him a message.

