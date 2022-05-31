Wild Kratts exhibit opens at Midland Centennial Library

This interactive exhibit will allow participants to explore four animal habitats and the creatures that live within.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Public Libraries has announced the opening of a brand new exhibit on May 31.

Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! will be at the Centennial Library until September 2.

This interactive exhibit is based on the PBS series "Wild Kratts". It will allow participants to explore four animal habitats and the creatures that live within.

Children age three to nine will be able to learn STEM skills through exploring habitats and learn about various "creature powers" the animals have.

The exhibit will be available for free during the library's operating days and hours.