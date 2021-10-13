Wadley drainage system to get an update

City Council says the pipes are not in the shape they should be since they are eroding and too small.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland City Council has agreed to move forward with plans to replace the infrastructure under the street.

They said the pipes on Wadley are not in the shape they should be. They are eroding and too small.

"What we're trying to do is minimize how much we get on the road," said Jose Ortiz, Director of Engineering Services. "I don't want anyone thinking that Wadley flooding will go away. It's still going to be a concern were trying to deal with but we're just trying to minimize the amount of flooding we do have on that roadway."

Before the project can begin, city engineers have to study and examine the pipes.

We are told the project is in early stages. Crews will construct a section of Wadley in four parts.