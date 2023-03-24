x
UTPB Cheer team celebrating NCA College Nationals invitation by hosting a showoff

The cheer team was invited to compete in Daytona Beach, Florida for the first time ever.
Credit: UTPB Cheer Team

MIDLAND, Texas — The community is invited to the University of the Permian Basin Cheer showoff Friday evening.

The UTPB Cheer team was invited to compete at the National Cheerleading Association (NCA) College Nationals in Daytona Beach, Florida for the first time ever.

The team will perform their routine for the community at the UTPB gym Friday. The doors open at 6 p.m. where the public can take pictures with the UTPB mascot Freddy the Falcon as well as sign up for raffle prizes.

The performance starts at 6:30 pm.

