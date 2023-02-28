UTPB holds check presentation ceremony for Midland Entrepreneurial Challenge award winners

Over the last six months, 52 businesses have been competing in three rounds of competition until the final four was recently selected to receive their share of the $500,000 prize money. Those four businesses were awarded the checks at the ceremony and posed for pictures.

"I mean my husband said it whenever we were giving our speech in there that this is the land of opportunity," said Jennifer Vega, one of the owners of the Midland Athletic Company. " You know and so if you're ever going to succeed in anywhere, it would be the Permian. There are good people. People that are willing to invest you know even like the MDC. It's a corporation that's willing to invest in the community you know. If you have a dream, you should always try it."