UTPB closes men's soccer and men's cross country programs

The university closed two athletic programs citing "budget pressures."

ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas Permian Basin has announced the closure of two athletic programs: men's soccer and men's cross country.

The school cited "budget pressures that include a steep increase in expenses due to inflationary factors" as the reason for the decision.

In a press release, UTPB outlined the guidelines for students in these programs affected by the closure.

Rostered men’s soccer and men’s cross country student-athletes will have the choice to finish their degree at UTPB or transfer to another school who offers their respective sports.

They noted that advanced warning of closure of the programs should allow the impacted students to identify other opportunities within their sports.

Additionally, scholarship student-athletes who would like to finish their degree at UTPB will retain the amount allocated through their athletics scholarship until graduation.

The women's cross country program remains open. This drops UTPB down from sixteen sports to fourteen sports, with six men's sports and eight women's sports remaining at the university.

The university's full statement on the decision can be read below:

"Based on the recommendation I received from Vice President for Athletics Todd Dooley, we have announced the closure of the men’s soccer and men’s cross country programs. The University of Texas Permian Basin is committed to supporting students and their unique interests including athletics, arts, and student organizations. That is why decisions that affect the student experience are never easy.

Our commitment to student-athletes is unwavering so the strategies outlined below will be followed to ensure a smooth transition for each student athlete impacted.

- Rostered men’s soccer and men’s cross country student-athletes will have the choice to remain at UT Permian Basin to complete their degree or transfer to another institution sponsoring their respective sports.

- Advanced warning of closure for these two sports allow the impacted students to identify other opportunities with their sports.

- Additionally, scholarship student-athletes wishing to complete their degree at UT Permian Basin will retain their current athletics scholarship allocation through graduation.