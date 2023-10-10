Trunk or Treat events in the Permian Basin

Here are some of the Trunk or Treats that are happening during the month of October.

On Oct. 20, Cavazos Elementary School will be holding their second annual Trunk or Treat event. It will happen from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The school is located at 9301 W. University.

On Oct. 21, There will be a 'Share-O-Ween Sensory Spooktacular Trunk or Treat' Resource Fair in the Midland Shared Spaces Parking Lot. It will happen from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. There will be prizes for best costume and decorated trunk.

On Oct. 28, Legacy Real Estate will be holding its Trunk or Treat event at Mission Square Plaza. It will happen from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. MSP is located at 4400 N. Big Spring Street.