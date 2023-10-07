City of Midland hosting several free fall events throughout October

MIDLAND, Texas — Four City of Midland divisions will be hosting fall events for the public throughout the month of October.
These events are free and family friendly.
City of Midland Health Department in conjunction with Familia Dental: Fall Festival & Resource Fair
- Saturday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Dennis the Menace Park - 2201 W. Indiana Ave.
- Food, games, candy, and health resources
Midland Police Department: Candy for Cans Trunk or Treat
- Friday, Oct. 20, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
- Hogan Park - 1201 E. Wadley Ave.
- Bring your best costume and trade in cans of goodness for sweet candy. Plus, all the cans collected will be donated to West Texas Food Bank to help locals in need.
Midland Fire Department: Truck or Treat
- Saturday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Central Fire Station - 1500 W. Wall Street
- Carnival games, bucket rides, combat challenge, jumpers, fire hose practice, and more.
City of Midland Parks and Recreation: 11th Annual Halloweenfest
- Thursday, Oct. 26, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
- MLK Jr. Community Center
- The Parks & Recreation Department is bringing you a free event packed with ghoulish games, wicked treats, and more! Open to all ages, so gather your family and friends for a hauntingly good time!