Halloween events happening around the Permian Basin

MIDLAND, Texas — Halloween is coming up on Monday, and communities, businesses and cities around the Permian Basin are celebrating.
Many places will be holding events over the weekend to make sure young children can enjoy Halloween fun without staying up to late on a school night.
Here is a list of free or cheap and family-friendly events happening ahead of and during Halloween 2022:
- Trail of Horrors-Oct. 28-31, times vary
- Barktoberfest-Oct. 29, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Pumpkin Giveaway-Oct. 29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Halloween in the Park-Oct. 29, 4 p.m.
- Malloween Odessa-Oct. 29, 4-7 p.m.
- Hamhock Halloween Howl-Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m.
- Treats on the Streets-Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
- Mall-O-Ween Midland-Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
In addition to this, there are a variety of Trunk or Treat events being hosted by local churches, nonprofits and businesses.
While not Halloween related, Odessa will also be holding a Dia de los Muertos parade on Saturday as well if you're looking for some extra fun over the weekend. There will also be a Dia de los Muertos celebration at the Ellen Noel Art Museum.