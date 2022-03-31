The Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin helping local adults struggling with literacy

The Permian Basin Literacy Summit will be May 3 at the Ward County Event Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WARD COUNTY, Texas — The Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin started this year to help focus and buckle down on the ongoing issue of adults struggling with literacy and being considered low literate.

In 2020, 15% of Midland adults and 25% of adults in Odessa were lacking a high school diploma.

"We know that there’s a disconnect of adult life and family literacy in the Permian Basin," said John Trischitti, the Director of the Literacy Coalition. "The data shows us that in some counties in the Permian Basin up to 50% of adults are not functioning literate or low literate, 3rd grade level or below."

He recognizes how the schools are helping the children in K-12 but they want to also help the parents as well.

"If we can make the difference in one person’s life then I feel like that’s good work that’s been done, but we’re going to do better than that," Triscuitti said. "We’re going to make a difference and really collaborate and really pour into these rural and small communities. There’s some real challenges about even access to service and so we want to build capacity where there is none existing currently and we want to enhance the capacity where there already is some good work happening. How can we pour in resources, volunteers and materials to make that better."

The Permian Basin Literacy Summit will be May 3rd at the Ward County Event Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will be discussing the impact literacy has here locally.