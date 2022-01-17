MISD, Rotary Literacy Club in need of tutors

MIDLAND, Texas —
Midland ISD is looking for community members to volunteer with the Rotary Literacy Club.
Volunteers will tutor kindergarten through second grade students at either South Elementary or Lamar Elementary, with the goal of achieving grade-level reading.
The sessions occur with small groups of students for an hour and a half once, twice or three times a week, depending on volunteer availability.
Available slots are Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Those interested will have to complete an MISD volunteer background application. For more information on the literacy club, contact Jeannine Donnelly at jkdonnelly@hotmail.com or 432-559-4496, or Dianne Anderson at ddanderson24@gmail.com or 432-416-0197.