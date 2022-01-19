Miss Texas reads to MISD students

MIDLAND, Texas — Miss Texas 2021 made a visit to Midland Wednesday.
To promote literacy, Mallory Fuller stopped by three MISD schools.
Pease Communications & Technology Academy, Gen. Tommy Franks Elementary and Young Women's Leadership Academy students all got to hear Fuller read to them.
Fuller is the author of the children's book "Henry's Happy Heart," which is all about mental health.
"I think it's really important to have an open conversation about mental health especially with this age group," Fuller said. "Because I know all the pressures that they're going through with social media, everything that they have to deal with, it's really important that they know, it's okay that they might be struggling with their mental health and that there are people who can help them."
Her visit was made possible by the Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin, a nonprofit working to raise awareness of low literacy levels and bring access to both family and adult literacy programming.
