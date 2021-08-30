x
Petroleum Museum hosts education-focused Lunch and Lecture

Credit: Petroleum Museum

MIDLAND, Texas — The Petroleum Museum will be holding another Lunch and Lecture event on September 9.

From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., John Trischitti will be speaking on literacy and education in the Permian Basin.

These free events allow the community to enjoy lectures every month. Visitors are encouraged to bring a brown bag lunch.

Trischitti currently serves as the Executive Director of the Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin as well as the Midland ISD District 5 Trustee.

For more information on the lunch and lecture series you can click or tap here.