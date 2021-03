The Midland Downtown Farmers Market wants residents to come out this weekend to come eat and shop from local vendors.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Downtown Farmers Market will be making another stop this weekend on the lawn of the Museum of the Southwest.

The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will have 47 vendors present.

All types of food and items will be sold at the market for visitors to browse and purchase.

Dogs on leashes are welcome.