If you are wanting to get some fresh fruits or vegetables or if you want to find a great gift for the holidays, visit the Farmer's Market in Downtown Midland.

MIDLAND, Texas — Whether you are looking for some fresh food to eat or looking for the perfect holiday gift, taking a trip to the Downtown Farmer's Market, has what you need.

The market, which features hand-made crafts, food items, and cool weather produce, will bring the interest of everyone.

You can visit the next Downtown Farmer's Market event on, Dec. 19 between 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.