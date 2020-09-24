Get Up And Go: Midland Downtown Farmers Market

Even on a hot Fall day, the Downtown Farmers Market is a great way to get up in the morning and beat the heat

MIDLAND, Texas — Even though it's the first week of Fall, we still have warm temperatures in the forecast.

So what better way to beat the heat, literally, by getting up on a Saturday morning and heading to the Midland Downtown Farmers Market?

Open from 8-11 a.m. at the Museum of the Southwest, the Farmers Market is a Midland staple and a great way to get outside and support local businesses.

Right now, they have tons of fall favorites from pumpkin scones, farm fresh vegetables, and even some pumpkins big enough for a Jackolantern.

There's also a wide selection of artwork, home goods, and plenty of delicious food to choose from for breakfast.

The Farmers Market is also very pet friendly, the perfect opportunity for your dog to meet some new pals!

Don't forget, masks are required while you walk around and shop. But if you do, they have some very creative and fun masks for sale inside for both kids and adults.