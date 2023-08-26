Second annual Fly into Fall event flies into Midland Airpark

The family-friendly event helps educate people on the aviation industry.

MIDLAND, Texas — Today was the second annual Fly into Fall event at the Midland Airpark.

“It’s an event where we invite the community out to really check out Airpark and explore aviation at a really hands on level,” said Robin Poole, Midland City Councilwoman At Large.

But while the whole family can enjoy the event, the main target audience is the younger generation.

“First and foremost, we want to showcase Airpark," Poole continued. "We want to let the community know it’s here, we want to let them know it’s a vital part of our commerce. Secondly, we want to introduce the next generation to aviation.”

Younger people who haven’t figured out what exactly they want to do yet in life as a career are introduced to the aviation industry as a potential option.

An option that might have more opportunities than they might expect, according to Poole.

“There is such a shortage of pilots and every career in aviation is suffering right now," Poole added. "So we want to introduce the next generation to aviation and see if it’s something they might want to pursue.”