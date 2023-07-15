Crossroads Church host Family Night Market

The market is meant to give small businesses a chance to get the word out about themselves.

ODESSA, Texas — The family market was made by small businesses to help out other small businesses.

“So this event is all about getting our small businesses in the Permian Basin area to get known," said Blanca Ramos, founder of Boss Moms Market. "We decided to get these businesses together to show their unique items that they have to offer.”

The event is also meant to be something family friendly that allows families in the community to come out and enjoy themselves.

But Ramos says that she’s more than happy to put this on because of how close all of these small business owners have become.

“It makes me feel very happy," Ramos continued. "We actually become a family once we get to know each other in these vendor market events that we attend. We get to know just so many small businesses when we attend these markets. So we become like family.”