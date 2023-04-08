Local businesses struggling after being hit during the pandemic

Local record shop Endless Horizons could be closing their doors soon.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — Endless Horizons has been operating in the Odessa community since 1975.

But recently the business has been running into some challenges.

“The economy these days has been tough. Just surviving through the pandemic for a lot of businesses has been tough," Sam Logan, co-owner of Endless Horizons said. "Also we’re coming up at the end of [the] lease here at the original property in three months. So that’s also provided some challenges. We’re just trying to make it by.”

Logan said it’s not just his business that has run into issues as of late.

“I really want people in the community to just support any kind of local business, especially in the arts and entertainment district," Logan said. "That’s a very hard market to stay open [in].”

He added that local businesses have always been the crux of communities and that they serve as more than just places to do business with.

“I mean local businesses, they’re the fabric of communities, the backbone," Logan said. "They’re meeting places for people, they’re communal, it just brings everybody together.”

Despite the challenges Logan remains hopeful about the future of Endless Horizons and has not given up yet.

“We’re going to keep doing something for sure. I really believe that Endless Horizons can live up to its name and be endless,” Logan said.

Logan also said just because their lease is almost running out it doesn’t mean that they’re closing for good.