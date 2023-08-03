Endless Horizons, a well-liked Odessa record store, is at risk of closure

The beloved Odessa record store, Endless Horizons, is at risk of closure and is need of financial help from the community.

ODESSA, Texas — Endless Horizons, the well-known Odessa record store, is at risk of closure due to the ongoing global economic downturn and is in need of financial support from the community.

"Our community has always been the heart and soul of Endless Horizons," Sam Logan, the owner and founder of Endless Horizons, said in a press release. "Together, we have celebrated many concerts, events and the art of music. We now stand at a crucial juncture, and it is the support of our community that will determine our future. We implore you to stand with us and ensure that the spirit of Endless Horizons lives on."

The business opened in 1975 and has been a hub for music lovers for generations and "a cherished cornerstone of the community for almost half a century."

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, small businesses like Endless Horizons have been hit with a harsh blow and it has been challenging for them to meet operating costs.