Odessa Police Department holds back to school block party

These block parties help build trust with the community.

ODESSA, Texas — It's back to school season!

And so the Odessa Police Department held their block party today with a back to school theme to it.

The OPD block party is an event meant to help foster trust between the community and police while also allowing families to come out and have a good time with their kids.

"It's so important to have events like this because it's so important to build that trust in the community," said Community Relations Officer of OPD Steve LeSueur. "That's why we have these. A lot of times when people come into contact with us, it's under negative circumstances and it's important to remember we are human beings."

OPD says that the turnout is usually great, and people really seem to enjoy the event and that it’s important to build trust with the youth especially.

“People thank us for doing these," LeSueur continued. "In light of what’s been happening across the country the last several years we understand what’s happening and that’s why it’s so important to have these events to build that trust within the public. Specifically, the younger generation.”