Did you see all the cool cars? Lowriders Against Bullying was put on in Downtown Odessa Saturday

Lowriders Against Bullying aims to bring awareness to bullying and help kids come together.

ODESSA, Texas — Even with all the cool cars and bikes all around, this event still has one main goal.

"The whole purpose of this is to teach kids to spread love, not hate; to bring bullying awareness to kids,” Founder of Lowriders Against Bullying Alvaro Lara said.

Lara says that he was inspired to start Lowriders Against Bullying because his granddaughter was unfortunately a victim of bullying.

Though she is doing better now, the whole situation stuck with Lara.

“We see this going on all over the world," Lara said. "We see it on TV or the news and we never think anything of it. We say ‘oh poor kid, poor this, poor that’. But until it happens in your backyard, then you try to make the change which I’m guilty of that. I don’t think it’s right.”

Lara felt that through lowriders, cars and bikes kids could see that everyone can come together no matter what.