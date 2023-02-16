New shelter means Safe Place of the Permian Basin can expand its services

With the current facility, counselors are struggling to meet the needs of the women and children seeking shelter.

MIDLAND, Texas — The current shelter for Safe Place of the Permian Basin is small, but it serves an important purpose-helping those seeking assistance or shelter from domestic violence.

"We have moms with 3 kids, 4 kids, 5 kids," said Judy Drury, a licenses professional counselor.

A recurring issue Drury says about every area in this building, from counseling bedrooms to play areas-there simply isn't enough space.

"So here’s what I was talking about. We try to do some groups in here but it’s not very big space," Drury said.

Without much space, Drury says it's hard to help her clients get all their needs met.

"This is the counseling office and you can see we have a noise issue. It’s not quiet you know," said Drury.

But soon these issues will be resolved with the opening of the new Safe Place shelter. They'll be double the amount of beds, more counseling rooms and will even be located at a more visible location.

"I see such a great need. I’m just getting too, excited I have so many ideas of what we can do over there. So many more people we can help. We can hire more counselors," said Drury. "Right now we have to double up some and I know it’s going to be great benefit to women that have several kids that they’ll be more spread out. So the space alone is gonna be great."