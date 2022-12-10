MPD officer breaks down response to domestic violence calls

"We do have several that we answer on a daily basis. They’re also the most dangerous call on a daily basis."

MIDLAND, Texas — According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men experience some form of domestic violence from their partner.

Police officers frequently respond to these calls that can be tough and extremely dangerous.

"We do have several that we answer on a daily basis," said Midland Police Officer Chane Blandford. "They’re also the most dangerous call on a daily basis."

For Blandford, being dispatched to homes where someone is being domestically harmed is something that is never easy.

"Sometimes, depending on the extent of it, yeah, it can be a little tough," said Blandford. "When you have a busy day and you answer 10 or 15 of those calls a day it can be a little weary."

Upon arrival, officers must prepare themselves to help, regardless of what the scene may look like.

"We know that we’re arriving somewhere and somebody is living out their worst nightmare," said Blandford. "They don’t have control of what’s happening, that’s why they call us, that’s why we’re there to help, we’re there to try to figure it out."

Sadly, sometimes when they arrive there, it may be too late.

"There are times where we get there and we’re just too late trying to get there to save the victim," said Blandford. "There have been a multitude of officers that have lost their lives in the line of duty when responding to domestic disturbances."

So if you or someone you know needs help, police encourage you to call them.

"If you hear something, say something," said Blandford. "If you know someone is being abused, speak up for them. So be that good friend, be that neighbor."

They want you to know they are here for you.