'Silent Witnesses' raise awareness of domestic violence at Ector County Courthouse

The eight cutouts tell the stories of West Texas women killed by their partners.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Courthouse is currently home to a sobering exhibit.

Eight "Silent Witnesses" have been set up around the building thanks to the Crisis Center of West Texas.

These wooden cutouts tell the stories of eight West Texas women who were killed by their partners.

The exhibit is meant to raise awareness during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

In 2021, 204 Texans were killed by intimate partners. Five of them were Permian Basin citizens.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the hotline at 1-866-627-4747.

You can also learn more about the signs of the abuse by clicking or tapping here .