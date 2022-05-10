Stalking, tracking and recording: The impacts of technology on domestic violence

"A major form of abuse comes through technology."

MIDLAND, Texas — Groups that help victims of domestic violence have had to keep up with technology and adapt new ways to help those that could be in harm's way

"A major form of abuse comes through technology and that form of abuse is something that is probably newer and something we think about readily, it's important that we stretch our way of thinking to keep our victims safe," said Maisha Colter, CEO of ADVA.

Abusers can use different apps, cameras or tracking technology which can put victims in danger.

"What they don't understand is that if they share passwords with an intimate partner or a spouse and it becomes violent they can be tracked," said LeeAnna Good with Safe Place of the Permian Basin.

Abusers will use apps made to track children to track their victims instead. They can also use security cameras to isolate victims.

"The idea that they have the ability to monitor a person's going and comings is also there," said Colter.

However, house security systems and doorbell cameras can be beneficial to victims in certain situations.

"Well Ring cameras, that can be a good camera because you can see who's at the door and who's trying to get in, and if you need to call 911 immediately and get help that's a super helpful thing," Good said.

Doorbell cameras can also provide evidence that are helpful for a victim's case.

"What that allows is an opportunity for us to validate stalking behavior and things that have happened to victims and survivors, it helps law enforcement," said Colter.

No matter what if you are in a domestic violence situation there are people out there to help.

"At Safe Place we've had to work with our clients on what technology they own, what technology they use, how they come and go, what passwords they may share and if they have to shift some of those things we can help them," said Good.

If you have a partner that may be violent, keep your passwords to yourself, check to see if there are any type of tracking apps on your phone and most importantly if you are in immediate danger call 911.