Safe Place of the Permian Basin breaks ground on new facility

The $22.5 million facility will enable them to reach more people seeking assistance.

TEXAS, USA — Safe Place of the Permian Basin broke ground on a $22.5 million facility Wednesday.

The new facility will enable them to double the amount of people they can help and will be built with funds raised by the community and donated to the nonprofit.

Safe Place provides victims of family violence a place to stay, a car, counseling and has many children's programs to help people in violent situations.

“Our goal is to break the cycle of family violence and make sure that this doesn't happen to other people, and especially in the communities where we live,” Director of Development at Safe Place of the Permian Basin Lee Anna Good said.

The building will take about 18 months to build, and the nonprofit hopes to open the facility by the end of summer 2023.