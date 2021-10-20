Domestic violence victims share their experiences to raise awareness

According to the CDC, about one in four women have experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime.

MIDLAND, Texas — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to the CDC, about one in four women and nearly one in 10 men have experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime.

NewsWest 9 spoke with two victims of domestic violence. Due to the sensitivity of the topic, their last names were not given.

The women told NewsWest 9 how they navigated through their abusive relationships.

They hope their stories can help others who may be experiencing something similar.

"I think I freaked and I became another woman," said Joyce, a domestic violence survivor. "I wasn't Joyce anymore. I don't know who I was, but I wasn't me."

Luisa, another domestic violence survivor, said domestic violence took away part of who she was.

"I was just out of my luck. I was just depending on this man and so my self-esteem was shot," said Luisa. "I felt like I had no identity."

The women said not knowing who you are is a sentiment a lot of domestic violence victims have in common.

"I felt empty, I felt hurt and I felt like I was by myself," said Joyce. "I really didn't want to get my family involved because he was violent and threatened me if I left him."

Joyce and Luisa consider themselves survivors of domestic violence.

"I was sexually molested by my father, and that really affected later on in life," said Luisa. "I was very promiscuous when I was a teenager and in college. I was in and out domestic violence relationships. I didn't know my worth."

Joyce's partner threw her down the stairs, causing her to have a miscarriage and her 4-year-old son to be taken away by Child Protective Services.

"I came from a family where my stepfather drank, and when he would drink he would hit my mother," said Joyce. "I said I never want that to happen to me, but I was in the same situation she was in."

The trauma has had long-lasting effects on both women, but it's pain they're okay with sharing if it helps someone else.

"I don't about now, but back then you didn't tell because you were afraid and you really didn't have any help, but now you have the help," said Joyce.

Luisa hopes her story can encourage others to get out of domestic violence situations.

"I don't have to settle for less anymore, I am not ashamed that I was in domestic violence," said Luisa. "In fact, I am honored I am alive. I just want to share with other women how I know it's scary and it hurts, but you have to be willing to take those steps to get out."