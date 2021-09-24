Gabby Patito's case ignites conversations about domestic violence in our community

Advocates for survivors of domestic violence said the issue is not new to our community and that we should be aware of this issue not only today but every day.

MIDLAND, Texas — Cases like Gabby Patito's have ignited conversations about domestic violence.

Now, domestic violence advocates are sounding the alarm saying domestic violence happens everyday in our communities.

Advocates for survivors of domestic violence said the issue is not new to our community and that we should be aware of this issue not only today but every day.

NewsWest 9 spoke with Lee Anna Good, Development Director at Safe Place of the Permian Basin. She said domestic violence is a big issue with little awareness.

"People are somewhat numb to it, unless its a big national story that feels like a novel, said Good. "People think that it is more interesting that something happening here so people pay less attention."

Good said domestic violence is an issue that affects us right here at home

"On an annual basis there are four to five thousand reported cases of family or domestic violence and that is just in West Texas," said Good. "We serve a 15 county region so those are just the reported cases. There are so many that go unreported."

Centers like Safe Place of the Permian Basin provide shelter, legal advocacy and counseling.

"People are able to think of what they want to do for a while or really understand what their power is," Good said. "They are able to control and if they want to get out of that relationship and how to do it."

Good believes the issue of violence is passed down through generations, therefore it needs to be addressed before its too late.

"They see a relationship that is going very poorly and that is what they learn how to treat people," said Good. "It becomes a cycle so we have to get adults and children out of that cycle to learn how to treat each other and go on and live health successful happy lives."