Crisis Center of West Texas kicks off Domestic Violence Awareness Month

ODESSA, Texas — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and over 10 million people deal with physical abuse of some kind every year.

To kick off the month, Crisis Center of West Texas had a special gathering. The 2021 event comes after the annual kickoff was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

The center invited community members like Odessa Police Chief Mike Gerke and Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis to speak.

NewsWest 9's Victor Lopez emceed the event.