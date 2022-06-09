Permian Basin Fair to host first ever Sensory Special Day

Lights will be dimmed and music will be lowered for guests with sensory needs.

ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Basin Fair and Expo has announced that they will be hosting their first ever Sensory Special Day.

From 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, guests who have sensory needs, along with their families, will be allowed free entry into the Fair.

At this time, all bright lights will be dimmed and the music will be lowered to account for all guests with sensory needs.

Those who have sensory needs will be given a special green wristband upon entry.