Midland County Fair returns for 2022 edition

The fair will be kicking off its 13th annual year on Aug. 25.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Fair is set to return for its 2022 edition on Aug. 25 at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena.

A grand ceremony will occur on the first day to officially open the Fair as the Fair's Grand Marshall will conduct a ribbon cutting ceremony to signal the beginning of the 13th annual County Fair.

Events that will be occurring include hot dog eating competitions, bull riding, rodeos and goat roping, while a petting zoo will be available on select days. The HopeFest Christian Music Festival is also set to take place on Aug. 27.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking or tapping here.

There will also be an official NewsWest 9 night, featuring an ice cream eating competition at 6:30 p.m. in the horseshoe Education Building. Chief Meteorologist Anthony Franze will make an appearance.

NewsWest 9 is encouraging attendees to bring art supplies to donate to the Boys and Girls Club.

Supply List