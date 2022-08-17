Parking lot puppy pardoned for jaywalking by Midland County Judge

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County Judge Jeff Robnett of the 441st District Court recently pardoned a puppy named Chico.
Chico was first found in the Midland Courthouse parking lot under the judge's truck. Then, Judge Robnett was trying to find the owner of the puppy next. Social media would eventually help Cinco and his owner reunite.
The parking lot puppy was facing charges of jaywalking until Judge Robnett decided to pardon Chico and set the pup free.
Check out the Midland County Facebook page for more information about the unique experience.